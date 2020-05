The six hour outage is scheduled for maintenance work of the electrical system

Tahsis, Zeballos and surrounding area will have a power outage for six hours on May 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BC Hydro will switch off power in the area to work on the electrical system.

For crew and public safety, the power lines will be de-energized during maintenance work and the outage will last till the work is completed.

Residents have been asked to turn off all lights , electric heaters, major appliances and unplug electronics to protect equipment from damage during the outage.

