BC Ferries travel on major Vancouver Island routes down 92%: Health Minister

Traffic dipped by about 88 per cent overall

The number of people taking BC Ferries between the mainland and Nanaimo or Swartz Bay on Easter weekend dropped by 92 per cent, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Dix said that figure capture people travelling between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, and Nanaimo between Thursday (April 7) and Sunday (April 12).

According to the health minister, 14,633 travelled along those routes in 2020, compared to 173,284 in 2019.

The total number of travellers on all routes declined by 88 per cent to 30,794 from 260,935.

Dix said the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route saw 3,911 travellers this year, compared to 21,398 the year prior. The southern Gulf Island routes saw 3,342 travellers in 2020, compared to 23,349 in 2019. Other minor routes dropped to 8,908 compared to 42,904 in 2019.

BCFerriesCoronavirus

