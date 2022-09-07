Construction work will be taking place over the next month at Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Construction work will be taking place over the next month at Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

BC Ferries to renovate Salt Spring terminal during course of next month

Work to replace Fulford Harbour foot passenger walkway, operator cab will happen Sept. 6 to Oct. 7

BC Ferries will be replacing the foot passenger walkway and operator cab on the ramp at Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island over the next month. The construction work is set to started on Sept. 6 and will go on weekdays until Oct. 7. There will also be night shift work on Sept. 13-14, as well as Sept. 21-22.

BC Ferries said the night work will help prevent an impact on operations. Those living nearby may hear construction noise between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., but BC Ferries said they would try and minimize the noise. During construction, there will also be temporary changes to the foot passenger routing to and from the vessel. Foot passengers are asked to follow signage and direction from ship and terminal staff.

BC Ferries would like to thank customers and neighbours for their understanding as we complete the necessary work.

READ MORE: BC Ferries triples the number of terminals with Wi-Fi

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryPeninsulaSaanich–Gulf IslandsSalt Spring IslandWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 months later, final officer hurt in B.C. bank shootout released from hospital
Next story
B.C. tourism mecca finally poised to stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean

Just Posted

From left are Junior Riders Annabel Corrigall holding Skor Corrigall, Natalia Corigall and Tour de Rock rider Bonnie Logan with the 2022 bike and jersey. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

A rendering of the campground at Buddy Bay. Photo supplied by ICET
New Gilford Island campground will be a big ecotourism draw

On Saturday, Sept.17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. GORDY’S COOKIN’ FOR KIDS in Dodd’s parking lot at 835-12th Avenue. Photo contributed
Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 - 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center. Photo contributed
Campbell River Art Gallery hosts an evening of Elegance, Art and Commemoration

Pop-up banner image