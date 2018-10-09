BC Ferries is removing the MV Queen of Powell River from service from Oct. 9 until Nov. 18. Black Press file photo

BC Ferries to remove MV Powell River Queen from service until Nov. 18

Passengers may notice changes on Campbell River-Quadra Island route as ferry undergoes maintenance

Passengers on the Campbell River-Quadra Island route may notice some changes as BC Ferries removes the MV Powell River Queen from service for maintenance until Nov. 18.

The MV Bowen Queen takes over the route on Tuesday night with a 9:15 p.m. departure from Quathiaski Cove, according to a media release from BC Ferries.

“Customers may notice a change in lane assignments both in the terminal and on the vessel,” the release says, adding that maximum width on the vessel is 10 feet.

The release notes that vehicles over six-foot-eight in height “will be directed to the overheight lanes, in an effort to maximize loading capacity,” due to the replacement vessel’s deck configuration and available space.

The usual ferry will be back in action on Nov. 18 for the 3 p.m. sailing from Quathiaski Cove, following scheduled maintenance, the release says.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campbell River city council candidates to debate issues posed by readers at all-candidates forum

Just Posted

Campbell River emergency services wants to build volunteer ranks

Group is holding an open house for community on Oct. 11

Sharing a meal, lifting spirits: Dodd’s Campbell River’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Many people in need of a hand or simply a lift of… Continue reading

Campbell River basketball tournament to raise funds for Jonah Shankar’s fight against cancer

A basketball tournament in aid of Jonah Shankar, the young man fighting… Continue reading

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How a Campbell River group prevents fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Local overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since last year – AIDS Vancouver Island

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Phase 1 of Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrades complete and ramp open

Long-awaited upgrades to the Big Rock Boat Ramp have been finished, and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

Most Read