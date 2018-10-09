BC Ferries to remove MV Powell River Queen from service until Nov. 18

Passengers may notice changes on Campbell River-Quadra Island route as ferry undergoes maintenance

BC Ferries is removing the MV Queen of Powell River from service from Oct. 9 until Nov. 18. Black Press file photo

Passengers on the Campbell River-Quadra Island route may notice some changes as BC Ferries removes the MV Powell River Queen from service for maintenance until Nov. 18.

The MV Bowen Queen takes over the route on Tuesday night with a 9:15 p.m. departure from Quathiaski Cove, according to a media release from BC Ferries.

“Customers may notice a change in lane assignments both in the terminal and on the vessel,” the release says, adding that maximum width on the vessel is 10 feet.

The release notes that vehicles over six-foot-eight in height “will be directed to the overheight lanes, in an effort to maximize loading capacity,” due to the replacement vessel’s deck configuration and available space.

The usual ferry will be back in action on Nov. 18 for the 3 p.m. sailing from Quathiaski Cove, following scheduled maintenance, the release says.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter