B.C. Ferries’ Queen of New Westminster will run a midnight sailing between September and October from Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries’ Queen of New Westminster will run a midnight sailing between September and October from Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal. (News Bulletin file)

BC Ferries testing out midnight sailings from Nanaimo’s Duke Point

12:15 a.m. sailings will depart starting this month

Customers travelling between Duke Point and Tsawwassen ferry terminals will have a midnight sailing option as part of a BC Ferries pilot project.

In a press release, BC Ferries said it is “piloting late-night commercial sailings on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route from Sept. 7 to Oct. 7,” with the Queen of New Westminster departing Tsawwassen at 9:15 p.m. and leaving Duke Point at 12:15 a.m. Monday to Thursday.

While the extra sailings are anticipated to meet “increased demand for commercial goods that has been driven by the growth of e-commerce, groceries, and general freight,” it will also serve to gather feedback, said the press release. “A limited number of passengers travelling in under-height vehicles will also be accommodated on these sailings on the main car deck,” it said.

Food services will not be provided on these sailings and customers are encouraged to bring their own food or use on-board vending machines.

Customers are recommended to reserve a spot on these sailings in advance.

READ ALSO: Global mariner shortage hampers B.C. Ferries’ ability to hire


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesNanaimoTransportation

Previous story
Majority of British Columbians want the province’s name to stay the same: poll
Next story
Distracted parents in drop-off zones a top concern for back-to-school rush: BCAA

Just Posted

A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Protest against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers held in downtown Campbell River

Joe Oster (l-r), director, and Susan Johnson, club manager, of the Campbell River Curling Club, in front of the club’s building that is getting a new metal roof. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Curling Club upgrading facility ahead of relaunch

A man steals a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Campbell River on Aug. 27. RCMP Photo.
Campbell River RCMP warning of spike in catalytic converter thefts

Photo courtesy of Elections Canada
A different kind of campaign for North Island-Powell River candidates