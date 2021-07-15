BC Ferries: Soaring price of gas means reduction in fuel rebates for customers

Cost increase of 30 cents for vehicles on Metro Vancouver-Island routes as of Aug. 1

With the cost of gas rising, BC Ferries says customers will see decreased fuel rebates beginning in August.

Currently the company offers a 1.5 per cent rebate, but that will decrease to 0.5 per cent, on Aug. 1, BC Ferries said in a press release.

“The reduction in fuel rebate will translate into customers paying 10 cents more for an adult and 30 cents more for a vehicle on the Metro Vancouver-Vancouver Island routes, and five cents more for an adult and 20 cents more for a vehicle on the inter-island routes,” the press release said.

The decreased rebates will apply to all routes, except for Port Hardy-Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy-central Coast routes, which have their own “mechanism pertaining to the cost of fuel,” said the press release.

BC Ferries said it closely monitors the cost of fuel and applies a rebate or surcharge, or neither, under a regulatory process that is independent of fares.

In the past 17 years, the rebate has been utilized to “manage the volatility in the price of fuel,” said the press release. “When fuel prices are lower, BC Ferries passes lower fuel prices on to customers through a fuel rebate. When fuel prices are higher, B.C. Ferries charges a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel only,” it said.

Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO, said the company has taken steps to be more fuel efficient.

“We now have five vessels operating on liquefied natural gas, a cleaner and less expensive fuel source than the ultra-low sulphur diesel we use for our other vessels,” Collins said in the press release. “In addition, we have two hybrid electric ships in service and four more on the way. These investments help reduce ferry user exposure to volatile fuel prices.”

For more information, see the BC Ferries website.

