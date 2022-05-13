The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Cowichan. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Cowichan. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries pulls out ‘paper charts’ after problem with navigation system

Queen of Cowichan sailing between West Vancouver and Nanaimo delayed by an hour

A mechanical problem with the Queen of Cowichan’s navigational system put the vessel an hour behind schedule this morning.

According to a service notice from BC Ferries, the 8:25 a.m. ferry resumed service at 9:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

The ferry company initially posted on social media about “an issue with the electronic chart system,” but just before 9 a.m., advised travellers that “paper charts have been sourced and loading will commence shortly.”

BC Ferries asked that travellers with reservations arrive at the check-in window at the time noted in their booking confirmations, despite the delay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of this mechanical issue,” the service notice added.

For sailing schedules and more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries’ plans to go electric mired in government red tape, says CEO

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesBreaking News

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. doctor shortage sparks dispute over nurse practitioners
Next story
UPDATED: Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence ruled unconstitutional

Just Posted

North Island Hospital – Campbell River and District. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Proposed long-term care facility should alleviate over-capacity issue at Campbell River hospital – city councillors

Cabin on a 47-acre property on Read Island that recently returned to the ownership of the Homalco First Nation. Photo contributed
Ownership of Read Island property returns to Homalco First Nation

The Strathcona Regional District is considering changing its primary method of informing the public Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District looks at alternatives to newspaper advertising

The Strathcona Regional District will be inviting local First Nations to have a seat at the board table. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona area First Nations to be invited to sit at regional district board table