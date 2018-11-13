Driving onto the ferry. BC Ferries predicts traffic levels for statutory holidays through historic monitoring. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

BC Ferries passengers wait to leave Vancouver Island after Remembrance Day

Traffic aboard BC Ferries slows after Remembrance Day long weekend

As travellers wrap up their long weekend, BC Ferries still has an increase of passengers trying to get home and back to work.

Nearly 14,000 passengers travelled from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on Monday, Nov. 12, BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said. The Monday before, she added, saw 5,000 passengers on that route.

On Nov. 13, the Tuesday after Remembrance Day, both routes between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen are expected to be busy until 1 p.m. Both 9 a.m. sailings were 100 per cent full, BC Ferries said in a tweet.

An hour before the 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, the deck space was fully reserved and passengers travelling on standby could face a one-sailing wait. The next sailing on that route is also full.

READ MORE: Nearly four-sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Vancouver after Remembrance Day

Heading the other way, from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, there are fewer reservations on Nov. 13, with a fully booked sailing at 11 a.m., but the 1 p.m. sailing is only 62 per cent full as of 10:30 a.m. Passenger rates drop to 50 per cent or less after the 1 p.m. sailing.

Travel between Nanaimo shows a completely full sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay at 10:40 a.m., but only 35 per cent full the two following sailings. Marshall said Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay is one of their major routes, and the company sees travel pick up around a long weekend. Duke Point to Tsawwassen is slightly above half full for 12:45 p.m., with no car waits. Travelling to Horseshoe Bay is only 64 per cent full for the 10:40 a.m. sailing and 20 per cent or less reserved for the other voyages throughout the day.

BC Ferries ran three ferries between Vancouver Island and the mainland during the weekend to accommodate an anticipated influx in traffic. On Tuesday, BC Ferries returned to their winter’s two-vessel schedule.

READ MORE: BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

BC Ferries passengers wait to leave Vancouver Island after Remembrance Day

Traffic aboard BC Ferries slows after Remembrance Day long weekend

