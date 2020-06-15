(Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

All passengers hoping to travel on BC Ferries starting Monday (June 15) will be required to bring a face covering, and to wear it when COVID-19 physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The corporation announced the news earlier this month. The rule will apply to all trips longer than 30 minutes, even if passengers remain in the car the whole time.

Passengers will be asked at boarding if they have a face covering or mask, and will not be allowed to board if they do not have one. BC Ferries will not provide masks, but children two or younger will not need to have one.

READ MORE: All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

www.twitter.com

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.
Next story
Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Keeping it classy – pair of Campbell River women vie for Maxim Cover

Locals Brandi Henderson and Kristy Watkins have survived two rounds of cuts so far

Storm net defenceman in four-team, six-player deal

Nanaimo Buccaneers’ Ben Coghlan acquired by Campbell River in the trade

Campbell River youth making brighter days for community’s seniors

New Volunteer Campbell River initiative connects local youth with seniors

MARS experiencing annual increase in UFO sightings

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society wildlife rescue hospital has 50 baby birds in care

Port McNeill man remains missing after boat found washed ashore in Johnstone Strait

Gary Ritchie was last seen leaving Port McNeill June 7 on a 35-foot-long wooden boat

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Most Read