BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

BC Ferries is advising the public to avoid non-essential travel due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release put out on March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel but wants to make sure the ferries are as safe as possible for those who do need to travel.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Enhanced health and safety measures include additional cleaning and disinfecting, allowing and recommending passengers to remain in their vehicles on most decks, closing the overhead walkways so walk-on passengers can have space to practice social distancing and requiring customers to use an electronic form of payment. BC Ferries has also put in place measures to separate customers from employees when they do need to interact, such as at the ticket booths.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries halts all food service as sandwiches go uneaten amid COVID-19

“We want our customers that need to travel to know that we have taken steps to keep ferry travel as safe as possible. We are asking our customers to adhere to safe practices for their own safety and for the safety of BC Ferries employees,” said Mark Collins, CEO and president.

For information about traveling with BC Ferries during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit bcferries.com.


