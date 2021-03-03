Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries offers cheaper, prepaid fare options

Ferry service preparing for busy terminals when travel restrictions are lifted

BC Ferries is launching new, less expensive and more efficient fare options for routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

The ferry service says customers travelling for essential purposes are now able to take advantage of the new saver fare – the corporation’s “most affordable fare” available on select, less-busy sailings year-round. Saver fares range from $49 to $73.70 and include a free reservation.

BC Ferries also announced a new prepaid fare option, giving customers the ability to book and pay for their travel in advance.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries passengers staying away, as asked, during COVID-19 pandemic

The new fare options will continue after travel restrictions are limited, BC Ferries says, as part of efforts to encourage economic recovery. For now, they will be available on limited routes including Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen–Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay.

Mark Collins, BC Ferries CEO, says Metro Vancouver–Vancouver Island routes make up about 60 per cent of ferry traffic, which is why they will be the first to have the new fare options.

“When the province lifts essential travel orders, these fare options will provide our customers more value, flexibility and certainty,” Collins says. “They will also help spread traffic across the day, reducing sailing waits at popular times.”

The saver fare will launch at a price of $73.70 and drop as low as $49 in the spring. BC Ferries says the fare choices are being implemented now in preparation for increased demand when travel restrictions are lifted.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferryGreater VictoriaVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unanimous committee report calls on Trudeau not to trigger election during pandemic
Next story
COVID-19: Wage and rent subsidies, lockdown support to be extended until June

Just Posted

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline Musical Theatre hoping for last minute ticket surge

Popular annual run of shows costs $7,000-$8,000 to put on. They’ve sold $750 in tickets

NIC Practical Nursing instructor Barb McPherson (right) is pictured with student Rebecca Wood in 2018 in NIC’s SIM lab. NIC photo
Learn about Practical Nursing opportunities for Island students

Students interested in exploring a future in health care are invited to… Continue reading

Shelter Point Distillery won several Canadian Whisky Awards this year, including a gold for best single malt. Facebook photo
Vancouver Island’s Shelter Point Distillery wins gold for single malt

Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and other NDP MLAs have released a plan to support small businesses. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Island MPs present plan to support small business through pandemic

NDPs focus on small business, Liberals on corporations - MPs

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Gas price spike hits Vancouver Island — and experts predict prices to rise even more

“We still could be talking about record prices…”

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

</p> A survey by Statistics Canada finds Black Canadians earn less than non-visible minority Canadians despite having higher levels of education. (The Canadian Press file photo)
COVID-19 worsened unemployment picture for Black Canadians

Black Canadians also more likely to suffer other hardships

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher transferred then suspended after students report feeling ‘scared, nervous’

Authorities found that teacher did not create inviting, respectful environment for students

Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers cheaper, prepaid fare options

Ferry service preparing for busy terminals when travel restrictions are lifted

FILE - Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, of her singing just before getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks about the Fiscal update during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
COVID-19: Wage and rent subsidies, lockdown support to be extended until June

Chrystia Freeland says now is not time to lower levels of support

Most Read