Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries

BC Ferries Island 3 crosses into Pacific

Vessel crossed Panama Canal Wednesday

The first of the ferries destined for the Campbell River – Quadra Island route has crossed into the Pacific Ocean.

BC Ferries’ Island 3 vessel transited the Panama Canal on Wednesday and is preparing for the final leg of it’s voyage to B.C. The vessel departed Romania on May 19, and is expected in B.C. waters in late July.

RELATED: New ferry for Campbell River – Quadra Island on its way under its own power

The Island Class ferries are hybrids, but are designed to be operated fully on electricity. They also are designed to reduce underwater noise, lower emissions and improve customer service. The vessel is one of two destined for the local route, the other being Island 4. Island 4 is also on its way to B.C., but recently had to make a stop in Cartagena, Spain for maintenance. That vessel is underway again and will be following Island 3 across the Atlantic under its own power.

RELATED: BC Ferries newest vessel having mechanical issues in Mediterranean

“BC Ferries looks forward to welcoming the vessel into service next year. Island 3 and Island 4 will be officially named later this year at a ceremony in Victoria,” reads a release from B.C. Ferries.


Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries
