BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

A BC Ferries employee died after falling into the Fraser River last week, the company said in a statement Monday (June 15).

In an email, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the employee fell in on Friday while working at the BC Ferries fleet maintenance unit in Richmond. Police and search crews were able to recover the victim’s body on Saturday.

“This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person, and to our entire BC Ferries’ family,” Marshall said.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it is investigating the incident to determine how it happened. BC Ferries has also launched their own investigation.

Most Read