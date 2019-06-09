This photo shows the rescue of a man whose canoe capsized in Active Pass. (Cameron May/Twitter)

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

According to multiple accounts, BC Ferries rescued a man Saturday night, after his canoe had capsized near Mayne Island.

Crews of two separate vehicles — said to be the Spirit of B.C. heading from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and the Queen of Cumberland heading from Pender Island to Mayne Island — participated in the rescue, with both vessels launching rescue vessels. According to multiple accounts, the man was able to swim to safety after his vehicle had overturned at Helen Point in Active Pass.

The rescue craft of the Queen of of Cumberland then carried the individual back to Mayne Island.

The incident delayed both vehicles for up to 30 minutes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change
Next story
3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

Just Posted

Read Island fire now over 30 hectares in size

‘It’ll be a while to get this fire under control’

A sense of connection for Campbell River seniors

Seniors Peer Support program getting back up and running under the Volunteer CR umbrella

Campbell River organization launches fruit tree pilot project

Greenways looks to reduce human/bear contact and do some social good by harvesting unwanted fruit

Lightning suspected cause of Read Island wildfire

Fire crews sent to island northeast of Campbell River

Campbell River heritage property needs a new (more than a) gardener

Marcy Prior stepping aside after 33 years as Haig-Brown House’s gardener

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

UPDATED: Police believe early morning shooting at Vancouver Island coffee shop ‘not a random incident’

Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a popular Courtenay coffee… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

Most Read