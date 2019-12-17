BC Ferries cancels some Tuesday night sailings on Quadra Island–Campbell River route

At least four sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island have been cancelled Tuesday evening due to adverse weather conditions, BC Ferries says.
The 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island and the 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. sailings from Campbell River were cancelled.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” said BC Ferries. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”
There are two more scheduled sailings this evening: a 10 p.m. departure from Quadra Island and a 10:30 p.m. departure from Campbell River.
For updates on sailing times on this route, visit bcferries.com.
