BC Ferries cancels sailings to and from Vancouver Island due to adverse weather

BC Ferries has cancelled more than a dozen sailings for Tuesday due to high winds in the forecast. (News Bulletin file photo)

With stormy seas in the forecast, BC Ferries has already cancelled many scheduled sailings for tomorrow.

BC Ferries issued a series of service notices Monday night advising of sailing cancellations Tuesday between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland “due to forecasted adverse weather conditions.”

The 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. sailings from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled, as have the 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

The 5:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point to Tsawwassen have also been cancelled, as have the 5:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Duke Point.

The 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings to and from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled, as well.

BC Ferries added in the service notice that it doesn’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly and apologized for any inconvenience.

“We know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” the notice read. “We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for all coastal areas of Vancouver Island, forecasting “strong, sustained southeasterly winds” over the Strait of Georgia.

