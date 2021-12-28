BC Ferries has cancelled a sailing across the Strait of Georgia due to freezing temperatures. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled a sailing across the Strait of Georgia due to freezing temperatures. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries cancels round trip due to freezing temperatures

Frozen pipes, unsafe deck conditions cited as Tsawwassen-Duke Point sailings cancelled

It’s too cold for one BC Ferries vessel to sail across the strait this morning.

The ferry corporation advised in a service notice Tuesday, Dec. 28, that it has cancelled a round trip on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route “due to the freezing weather conditions today, causing frozen water pipes, washroom closures, and unsafe conditions on the vehicle deck.”

The Queen of New Westminster’s 10:15 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point have been cancelled.

BC Ferries noted in the service notice that it appreciates travellers’ patience and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

No other ferry sailings on major routes were cancelled Tuesday morning, but the Queen of Cumberland ferry servicing the southern Gulf Islands was holding at the terminal at Village Bay on Mayne Island for weather-related reasons.

“The ship is experiencing a problem with its rescue lifeboat due to the freezing weather, without which we are not able to sail safely,” BC Ferries said in a service notice.

Environment Canada forecasts today’s temperatures to range from a high of -4 C to a low of -7 C.

BC Ferries also cancelled multiple night-time sailings on the Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route Monday, Dec. 27, but those cancellations were due to a staffing issue, noted a service notice from the ferry corporation.

