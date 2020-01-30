UPDATED: Campbell River-Quadra Island ferry service resumes

Service has resumed after BC Ferries cancelled this morning’s ferries between Campbell River and Quadra Island due to a mechanical issue and adverse weather.Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

UPDATED 10:05 a.m.:

Regular ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island has resumed.

BC Ferries said the Powell River Queen, which had been holding in Quathiaski Cove for repairs and due to adverse weather, has resumed sailing with the 10 a.m. departure from Quadra Island.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” said a BC Ferries service notice. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of earlier cancellations.”

#ServiceNotice #CampbellRiver #QuadraIsland #PowellRiverQueen will resume sailing with the 10:00am departure from #QuathiaskiCove. We appreciate your patience at this time, and more information can be found here: https://t.co/ynSKp7C6Zq ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 30, 2020

ORIGINAL:

BC Ferries has cancelled sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island Thursday morning.

The sailings were cancelled due to both a mechanical issue and adverse weather conditions.

#ServiceNotice #CampbellRiver #QuadraIsland #PowellRiverQueen has cancelled sailings up to, and including, the 9:00am leaving #QuathiaskiCove due to a mechanical issue as well as adverse weather. Water taxi service has been arranged. More info here: https://t.co/vzpv0pYOQG ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 30, 2020

According to BC Ferries, the 7:05 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. ferries leaving Quathiaksi Cove were cancelled as well as the 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. departures from Campbell River.

The Powell River Queen is currently on the Quadra Island side of the route.

BC Ferries said water taxi service has been set up between the Campbell River terminal and the government dock at Quathiaski Cove.

A BC Ferries tweet at 8:55 a.m. indicated that repairs were underway and would take another one or two hours.

#BCFHeadsUp #CampbellRiver #QuadraIsland #PowellRiverQueen repairs are currently estimated to take another 1-2 hours, while a water taxi has been arranged for around 9:00am. More updates to come soon. ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 30, 2020

