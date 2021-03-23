Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

BC Ferries is calling on Coast Salish artists interested in designing artwork for the newest member of the Gulf Islands ferry fleet – the Salish Heron.

The Salish Heron, which will begin sailing among the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022, joins three other Salish-Class vessels. The Salish Orca, Salish Eagle and Salish Raven entered service in 2017 and each display the artwork of a different B.C. Coast Salish artist.

Salish Eagle with artwork designed by John Marston from Stz’uminus First Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

READ ALSO: Salish Orca ready to set sail in B.C. waters

Now, once again, BC Ferries and The First Peoples’ Cultural Council (FPCC) are asking artists to submit portfolios for a chance to design both exterior and interior elements of the Salish Heron. The process will be facilitated by FPCC with a committee of artists and BC Ferries representatives. They will narrow down initial submissions to a shortlist of artists, who will then be commissioned to propose specific design concepts. From there, one artist’s work will be chosen.

“This project raises the profile of Coast Salish artists in B.C. and shares the beauty of their work with an international audience,” said Sarah Pocklington, FPCC arts program manager.

Salish Raven with artwork designed by Thomas Cannell from Musqueam. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)

The deadline for expressions of interest is May 10. Shortlisted artists will be contacted and asked to submit conceptual designs by June 14, and the final selection will take place in late June.

More information on how to apply can be found at fpcc.ca.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries union expresses ‘deep disappointment’ after marine workers not included on vaccine priority list

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says
Next story
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

Just Posted

From right are Tara Jordan and Zanya Kubacki presenting $200 to last year’s winners Chick Siu and Shannon Proctor-McLeod. Photo supplied.
Small Planet Clean-Up contest begins for second year

$1,000 in prizes up for grabs this year

The forests north of Campbell River have fueled the region’s prosperity for decades. An Aboriginal rights laywers poses the idea that forests and other land-based resources might provide a greater return to the province if they were owned by First Nations. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with the settlement of Aboriginal title, Aboriginal rights lawyer says

British Columbians are in for a big shock when ownership of large… Continue reading

Blotter bug
Campbell River Tim Horton’s customer yells vulgarities, engages in physical confrontation with service staff

Wintesses, cell phone video of incident sought by police

Campbell River’s Sonny Assu has been selected as one of five artists to receive the prestigious 2021 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship. Photo Courtesy Sonny Assu
Campbell River’s Sonny Assu awarded prestigious art fellowship

‘It’s wonderful to be recognized and be able to give back a little bit,’ Assu says

At its AGM March 17, Greenways Land Trust paid tribute to late longtime president and founding member Ron Burrell who passed away last. Photo courtesy Eppie Burrell
Greenways pays tribute to Ron Burrell

Burrell was president of the group for 12 years

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The driver of a semi-trailer walked away unscathed Tuesday morning after his truck burst into flames while driving down the Malahat. (Courtesy of Patrick O’Brien)
Driver unscathed after semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Malahat

Both southbound lanes reopened as of 1 p.m.

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Tourism Tofino’s Cox Bay visitor centre won VIREB’s Best Institutional Building and Judges Choice award in 2020. This year’s nomination deadline is March 31. (Tourism Tofino photo)
Building awards will recognize some of Vancouver Island’s best construction projects

VIREB Commercial Building Awards asking for nominations

Most Read