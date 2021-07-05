BC Ferries ask Cortes Islanders to avoid congestion leading to terminal

BC Ferries is asking people not to line up for the first ferry sailing between Cortes and Quadra until after the last sailing of the day before. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Though they are a part of island life in the summer, BC Ferries is requesting people do their best to keep long ferry lines to a minimum on Quadra and Cortes Islands.

The ferry service is asking customers who park on the roadway leading to the Whaletown Terminal on Cortes to ensure they make it onto the first sailing of the day to only do so after the last sailing of the previous day has left.

RELATED: BC Ferries adding sailings as it anticipates ‘busy summer season’

“Both safety and loading concerns arise when people leave vehicles parked in the lineup on the road prior to the sailing scheduled to depart Cortes Island at 5:50 pm,” says a release from BC Ferries. “We ask for the cooperation of our customers in eliminating the safety concerns by only leaving a vehicle in the lineup after the last daily sailing has departed.”

RELATED: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryCortes IslandLocal NewsQuadra Island