BC Ferries is asking people not to line up for the first ferry sailing between Cortes and Quadra until after the last sailing of the day before. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

BC Ferries is asking people not to line up for the first ferry sailing between Cortes and Quadra until after the last sailing of the day before. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

BC Ferries ask Cortes Islanders to avoid congestion leading to terminal

Whaletown terminal roadway congestion causing safety concerns

Though they are a part of island life in the summer, BC Ferries is requesting people do their best to keep long ferry lines to a minimum on Quadra and Cortes Islands.

The ferry service is asking customers who park on the roadway leading to the Whaletown Terminal on Cortes to ensure they make it onto the first sailing of the day to only do so after the last sailing of the previous day has left.

RELATED: BC Ferries adding sailings as it anticipates ‘busy summer season’

“Both safety and loading concerns arise when people leave vehicles parked in the lineup on the road prior to the sailing scheduled to depart Cortes Island at 5:50 pm,” says a release from BC Ferries. “We ask for the cooperation of our customers in eliminating the safety concerns by only leaving a vehicle in the lineup after the last daily sailing has departed.”

RELATED: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryCortes IslandLocal NewsQuadra Island

Previous story
Man dies in weekend ATV accident on rural property south of Nanaimo
Next story
2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

Just Posted

A cyclist travels on the updated waterfront trail in Campbell River that will be paved once concrete finishing is complete. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Waterfront Project progressing towards completion

The SRD has received funding for their FireSmart program. Earlier this year, a fire was burning out of control near Gold River Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Strathcona Regional District receives FireSmart funding

Kids and their parents worked on a special kids garden in 2016 at the Compost Education Centre. File photo
Garden Education Centre in Campbell River open for the season

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 is one of the many social services groups that worked locally in the past. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Barbeque on July 7 for youth interested in volunteering