BC Ferries is warning of possible service disruptions in the coming months as the Omicron variant spreads. (Don Denton/file photo)

BC Ferries is warning of possible service disruptions in the coming months as the Omicron variant spreads. (Don Denton/file photo)

BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes

Company expects inter-island routes to be especially affected by crew shortages

BC Ferries is expecting crew shortages in the coming months as rising Omicron cases combine with winter weather, vaccination policies and a lack of global professional mariners.

Any situations where a lack of properly-trained crew is unavailable to safely run a trip will see sailings delayed or cancelled, the company said.

“Crewing is a complex, logistical task that considers the individual’s qualifications and the number of skilled mariners required for the various roles onboard each vessel, as well as where they live and work,” BC Ferries said Monday in a statement. “Even a small number of crew that are unavailable to sail can have a significant impact on service if replacements are challenging to find.”

READ ALSO: Working from home, staggering shifts urged as Omicron causes business uncertainty in B.C.

To mitigate that risk, BC Ferries has crew in reserve that can be called in, and noted it is cross-training employees so they can be deployed to different locations as required.

Even so, the company warns prospective passengers to be prepared for service disruptions, particularly on inter-island routes. It acknowledged the importance of ferry service to many B.C. communities and stated it will do its best to avoid disruptions.

“While a route may operate on a modified schedule, no route is expected to be suspended completely.”

Up-to-date sailing information can be found at bcferries.com/current-conditions.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesNanaimoVictoria

Previous story
Most Canadians support workplace diversity but not as a job qualification: survey
Next story
7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer

Just Posted

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Woman sentenced to 24 months for two robberies committed in Campbell River

BC Ferries is warning of possible service disruptions in the coming months as the Omicron variant spreads. (Don Denton/file photo)
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes

An adult black bear photographed recently in the backyard of a Campbell River resident. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Perris.
Are there more black bears in Campbell River or are there just more people watching out for them?

Power has been restored in two Vancouver Island communities that lost electricity early last week as snow, ice and wind storms pounded parts of British Columbia, but forecasters warn another powerful system is on the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini
Lights back on in Tahsis, Zeballos but Mother Nature not done yet