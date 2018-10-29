Scott Anderson

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

The British Columbia Conservative Party has launched its 2019 leadership race.

The nomination period begins today and ends on Dec. 31.

“This leadership race is the start of a new chapter for our party and our province,” said Ryan Warawa, president of the BC Conservatives. “Over the past few months, under the stewardship of interim leader Scott Anderson and his team, we have built a strong, united party. Now it’s time for an elected leader to take the helm and lead us to Victoria.”

Anderson, a Vernon city councillor, indicated on the party website in 2018 he would not be seeking the elected leadership of the party. The message remains on the website.

RELATED: BC Conservatives gather for AGM

Anderson was recently re-elected to a second four-year as Vernon councillor.

“Our infrastructure is in place, our membership is growing, and our polling numbers continue to increase,” said Warawa. “With an elected leader we will run candidates in every riding in the next election.”

RELATED: BC Conservatives enter the race

The BC Conservatives, said Warawa, will scrap the Carbon Tax, reform ICBC, and support responsible resource development.

The leadership election will be held Feb. 23 in Victoria.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days
Next story
Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Just Posted

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of… Continue reading

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

Wind warning in effect for northern and eastern Vancouver Island

Strong winds up to 90 km/hr expected along exposed coastal areas this afternoon and evening

NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in… Continue reading

Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

BC Ferries mulling development options as traffic increases on Campbell River-Quadra Island route

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers go on strike in 5 B.C. cities

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge, New Westminster and Chilliwack

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

Lion Air plane crashes into sea, 189 on board

Disaster agency says passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta

VIDEO: Red Sox top Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series

Steve Pearce hit two home runs and David Price gave up one earned run in seven innings of work

Teen sensation Davies dazzles with 2 goals in final game with Whitecaps

Youngster leaving MLS to join Bayern Munich

Most Read