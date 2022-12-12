B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Children’s prepared to double-bunk patients during busy respiratory illness season

B.C. emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily

BC Children’s Hospital has approved double-bunking patients in single-occupancy rooms as it tries to cope with an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

A memo obtained by The Canadian Press says that while it’s preferable that patients be in single rooms, two patients may share “if required to provide safe care.”

The memo, sent Friday, says similar measures have been implemented in other years and any decision must be made in consultation with the hospital’s infection prevention and control team.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was seeing a “dramatic increase” in illness and it arrived sooner than the seasonal flu usually would.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said at the same time that provincial emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily.

The province has been campaigning for more young children to be vaccinated against the flu.

RELATED: Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

HealthHospitals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants
Next story
Suspect in alleged ‘violent stabbing’ arrested in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River’s Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
City warming centre will open on Dec. 12

The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. Pictured here (left to right) are participants Jayne Whyte, Dianne White, Nancy Johnston, Jackie Day, Sandy Berkenstock, Sehleeah Schevers, Katherine Naylor. donations were made to local charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Third annual Santa Run takes over Sea Walk Sunday morning in Campbell River

Volunteers build the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers in a previous year. This year, the hampers will be built and delivered from a Midport Road building off the North Island Highway, not downtown. Photo submitted
Volunteers needed this Saturday for christmas hamper assembly and delivery

Goodies like these hand knitted hats and cookies, went to Care Mongering Campbell River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Pop-up Christmas sale has unique, international flair

Pop-up banner image