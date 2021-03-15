‘Battle’ of Miller Creek leaves paint ball mess strewn all over recreation site

A paintball “war” held at Miller Creek Recreation Site and recent vandalism at the popular campground has prompted a call for people to be more respectful of a public facility. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A paintball “war” held at Miller Creek Recreation Site and recent vandalism at the popular campground has prompted a call for people to be more respectful of a public facility. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A paintball “war” held at Miller Creek Recreation Site and recent vandalism at the popular campground has prompted a call for people to be more respectful of a public facility. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

A popular provincial recreation site and campground has been consistently vandalized over the last few years and has prompted a request for people to treat recfeation sites with respect and be considerate of other users.

The most recent incident that has prompted the plea from Graham Cameron, Distrct Recreation Officer, Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) involved a “paint ball war” being held throughout the campground, leaving eaving paint splatters and thousands of paint balls strewn throughout the area and on the waterfront.

Miller Creek Recreation Site is located approx. 18km outside Campbell River was vandalized extensively three weekends ago.

Prior to that, a newly-upgraded safety railing was deconstructed and either burnt on site for firewood or removed. The total expected damage is between $15-20,000.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) operates Miller Creek Rec Site with taxpayer funding, Cameron said, and revenue generated on site throughout the operating season.

“We do not have a budget to facilitate these repairs annually, and other opportunities for the local recreational community will go unfunded this coming season as a result,” he said. “Vandalism at this site has become a consistent problem over the last few years, with incidents including cut gates, outhouses and tables damaged or burnt, fire rings and markers stolen, quad and atv damage to our roadways, and many others.

“I ask the public to please be considerate of other users and to treat our (Public of BC) Recreation Sites with Respect.”

“Incidents of vandalism only limit our future opportunities,” Cameron added.

Cameron asks that the public assist with reporting any delinquent behavior by calling the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277) or through their online portal at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/

“This coming recreation season is expected to be busier than ever with the potential of vaccine rollouts, ever increasing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities, and many new users who have only recently discovered the amazing environments we are fortunate enough to be surrounded by on Vancouver Island,” Cameron said. “It will take an effort by everyone to help educate and inform users who are still unfamiliar with acceptable and appropriate behavior, whether its burying human waste, keeping a clean and attractant free camp site, or simply ensuring fires are 100 per cent extinguished prior to leaving sites. My staff aims to roll out an upgraded information package to be posted at many of our local sites to aid in this education process.”

