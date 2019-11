Nana Provider crashed into shoreline south of Quathiaski Cove

A barge has ran aground on Quadra Island around 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Photo by Lucas Chickite

A barge ran aground on Quadra Island around 8 p.m., last night, according to bystanders.

The “Nana Provider” crashed into the shoreline south of Quathiaski Cove around 8 p.m. Nov. 9.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the towing vessel, “Polar King” originated in Washington and was on its way to Whittier, Alaska.

At this time, the cargo is unknown.

More to come.

