Office towers are photographed in Toronto’s financial district on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Office towers are photographed in Toronto’s financial district on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Banking regulator planning for more frequent volatility ahead in financial sector

The regulator is working to better understand the risks and to increase disclosures

The head of Canada’s banking regulator says he is planning for more frequent volatility storms in the financial sector.

Peter Routledge said in his first speech since he took on the role of Superintendent of Financial Institutions in June that climate change and digitization are the two biggest risks facing the sector.

Speaking virtually at the Global Risk Institute Annual Summit, he said the risk environment demands a transformation of the regulator’s approach and organization to meet the challenges ahead.

On climate change, Routledge says the regulator is working to better understand the risks and to increase disclosures because current data falls short.

He says that the digital era creates space for innovation, but that Canadians expect regulators to balance innovation and stability.

To meet the challenges ahead, Routledge said he will focus the regulator’s transformation on culture, including more emphasis on psychological safety and diversity, and on improved data and an updated supervisory framework.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bankingeconomy

Previous story
Teaching Canadians to observe solemn new Truth and Reconciliation Day could take time
Next story
New life in Canada for family that helped Edward Snowden flee to Hong Kong

Just Posted

Southgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River Mirror
Southgate students walk for Truth and Reconciliation

B.C. Ferries MV Tachek will skip two sailings on Sept. 29 , 2021 due to high winds. (Black Press file photo)
High winds force BC Ferries to cancel two sailings between Cortes and Quadra Islands

An aerial view of Gold River. (Photo/Village of Gold River).
Gold River opens way for new housing development

A wind warning is in effect. (The News files)
Wind warning in effect for East Vancouver Island