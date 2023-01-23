A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades

$71 million in federal funding for quartet of national parks long B.C./Alberta border

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

It also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta.

The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

