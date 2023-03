The Baikie Island Bridge in North Campbell River will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 to facilitate geotechnical testing. City of Campbell River photo

Temporary closure of Baikie Island Bridge is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, from approximately 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This closure is to facilitate geotechnical testing. The city asks the public to respect the barricades and signage in place, and thanks bridge users for planning accordingly.

