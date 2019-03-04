Gathering at the behest of the Hope Search and Rescue team, members of SAR teams from across the Fraser Valley gathered on Saturday to help locate a backcountry skier who’d become separated from their party. (Facebook)

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s typically never good when the Hope Search and Rescue (HSAR) is kept as busy as they were this past weekend. But after an eventful 15 hours, the HSAR team was happy to announce they’d achieved the “best outcome ever” when finally managing to rescue a skier who was reported missing in the backcountry off Highway 5.

On Saturday afternoon, the HSAR team received a call about a missing backcountry skier who had become separated from their party on Zoa Peak.

“A couple of HSAR members quickly deployed with Valley Helicopters to see if they could spot the missing (skier) before nightfall, but unfortunately, members were unable to locate the person,” the SAR team reported on their Facebook.

READ MORE: Hope couple makes Christmas wish come true for local SAR team

To double their search efforts, HSAR members also began creating a staging area at Falls Lake. “With falling temperatures, boots on the ground were essential,” so mutual aid was requested, and the local team was soon joined by members from Chilliwack SAR, Nicola Valley SAR, Kent/Harrison SAR, and the Central Fraser Valley SAR.

Joining forces worked, and around 3:30 a.m., the missing skier was located, “but extremely cold. The team worked to warm (the skier) with blankets and hot packs” before they were able to arrange transportation back to the staging area.

Needless to say, the multiple members of the various Fraser Valley SAR teams “were eagerly met with big, thankful hugs,” and can record another successful rescue in the books.

For more information on the Hope Search and Rescue team, please visit their website at HopeSAR.vr-sar.org.

 

@SarahGawdin on Twitter
SarahGawdin on Instagram
Sarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town
Next story
Woss resident in medically-induced coma following hit-and-run in Campbell River

Just Posted

Woss resident in medically-induced coma following hit-and-run in Campbell River

Friends of Kelly Kafka raising funds; police asking for witnesses to come forward

Campbell River wrestlers pin down provincials, now prepare for nationals

Carihi’s Kaitlyn Jinda once again takes provincial silver

Storm go down 2-0 in first round playoff series

Fans treated to a heck of a hockey game Friday, but the result wasn’t what they’d hoped

Campbell River firefighters honoured at awards ceremony

Event recognized long-serving members and new recruits

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

Police looking for information on both the incident and the woman, who had no identification

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Two Vancouver Island workers airlifted to hospital after roof collapse

Incident took place in Errington; injuries called ‘non-life-threatening’

Most Read