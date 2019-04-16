Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Dave Treadway (Bruno Long/Forecast Ski Magazine)

A 38-year-old man has died after falling into a deep crevasse while backcountry skiing near Pemberton.

Forecast, a ski magazine, identifies the man in a blog post as professional skier Dave Treadway.

Search and rescue crews responded to calls of an unresponsive man who had fallen 30 meters down a crevasse at Rhododendron Mountain, according a news release on Tuesday.

According to Forecast, a snow bridge collapsed while Treadway was skiing across.

He’d been skiing with a group of people at the time.

Forecast describes Treadway as a devout father and dear friend.

“Our deepest and sincerest condolences, thoughts, prayers and love go out to his wife Tessa and sons Kasper and Raffi during this difficult time.”


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

Just Posted

Community invited to discuss root causes of drug use in Campbell River

Draft report looks at current and historical drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Campbell River condo owners rear salmon fry for release into the sea

Salmon enhancement project made possible with donations from local companies and organizations

Sunrise heralds a day of showers and clouds in the Campbell River area

DriveBC warns of fog patches on Highway 28

Campbell River’s Mackenzie Padington will swim for Canada yet again at World Championships in Korea

Ex Killer Whale has her sights set on Tokyo Olympics, but first things first, as they say

Affordable housing for brain injury survivors to be built in Campbell River

New housing project to include 27 units, nine of them subsidized for people with brain injuries

VIDEO: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Police pursue pesky porker in Cowichan

Here piggy piggy!

Most Read