Kids enjoying the snow day by building a sculpture, Feb. 11, 2019. (Jesse Laufer / News Staff)

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

The snowfall warning is back, but the unexpected winter holiday is over for Vancouver Island students.

After a three-day break, school is open this morning in the Nanaimo, Cowichan, Sooke, Victoria and Saanich districts.

It’s also fully back to business for Camosun College and Vancouver Island University, both of which were closed, or mostly closed yesterday.

RELATED: Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

The move comes at the same time Environment Canada has reinstituted a snowfall warning for the south Island

Another 5 and 10 cm is expected for an area between Campbell River and Greater Victoria.

“Snow will develop this afternoon for many areas and a transition towards rain is likely overnight or Friday morning, depending on location. 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible by Friday morning.

“There is potential for snow to be fairly heavy during the late afternoon and early evening rush hour.”

School officials are urging caution.

“Our staff have been out ensuring bus routes are safe and schools are accessible,” states a post on the Cowichan district website.

“Although we are opening, we realize that there are a lot of icy places throughout the district, so we ask that you drive and walk with caution. Some buses may be running a bit late due to slushy weather, but, rest assured, we’re coming.

“As always, the decision to send your little ones to school is up to you and we encourage you to do what you feel is best for your families.”

A similar message was posted in Saanich.

“Side roads and parking lots have been plowed. However, please drive carefully as roads and sidewalks continue to be slippery. A huge thank you to our facilities team who have worked to ensure our schools are ready for students and staff.”

