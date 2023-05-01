The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

RELATED: Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at Victoria parking lot

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MISSING: Comox Valley women last seen on April 18 may be headed to Victoria
Next story
19 B.C. communities break temperature records as spring weather finally arrives

Just Posted

The Campbell River Cricket Club captured the All-Island pre season tournament trophy, playing in Victoria the last two weekends of April. Pictured are Abhishek Bajpai, Anmol Bhullar, Aadil Dahnsay, Simon Deller, Abhinav Dua, Benjamin George, Sijo Jose, Ranjit Momi, Kiran Nair, Adam Panziera, Harsh Raval, Rahul Reddy, Gurbir Singh, Parmeet Singh. Photo Courtesy Jim Bagley/Campbell River Cricket Club
Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed
Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

Canada is co-operating with partners abroad, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure perpetrators of heinous acts are held accountable. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A case of stolen gas?: Quadra Island Crime Report April 17-30

Tsunami Preparedness is a major part of Islanders’ emergency preparedness plans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week