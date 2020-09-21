Michele Babchuk, centre (seen during the last civic election debate), has been nominated by the NDP to run for the North Island riding and replace outgoing MLA and Transportation Minister, Claire Trevena, in the Oct. 24 election. File photo by Mike Davies – Campbell River Mirror

Babchuk nominated as NDP candidate

Seeks to replace outgoing MLA Claire Trevena

Candidates for the North Island riding were pretty scarce when Premier John Horgan announced the Oct. 24 election on Monday but at end of the day, the NDP issued a list of candidates for all 87 provincial ridings that included current city councillor Michele Babchuk as the nominated NDP candidate.

The NDP notice said that the list included candidates that have been nominated in their ridings as part of NDP leader John Horgan’s team for the Oct. 24 election. Who would carry the NDP flag into the election was unknown Sunday when incumbent MLA and Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena announced she would not be seeking re-election but no announcement was made about finding a replacement or naming one at that time.

RELATED: ‘It’s time to move on’ – North Island MLA Claire Trevena will not seek re-election

No word yet from the BC Liberals or the Green Party as to the process of placing a candidate to contest the riding with Babchuk.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Campbell River

