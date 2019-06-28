Julia Goudkova spent four days transforming a grey and weathered bench intended to honour her late partner, Colin Mackay, into a work of art. On June 27, 2019, the Vancouver Park Board said Goudkova’s work was deemed graffiti and would be replaced by a new bench. (Julia Goudkova/Facebook)

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Julia Goudkova spent four days sanding, washing and painting her late partner’s commemorative bench in a Vancouver park, transforming it from a weathered spot covered in bird poop to a piece of colourful artwork.

But the brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be stripped of the orange, white and turquoise design, and replaced with a generic bench, after the Vancouver Park Board reportedly ruled that it violates park rules.

According to city rules, no paint or markings are allowed on park benches. Although a bench and plaque can be bought by residents to honour someone who has died it remains the city’s property. Each bench costs $5,500 to be turned into a personalized dedication for 10 years.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Vancouver Park Board for comment.

Goudkova, who has started an online petition to fight the replacement, is urging officials to change their mind.

The local artist said her partner of nine years, Colin Mackay, died in a motorcycle accident on July 2, 2015, making this upcoming Tuesday the four year anniversary of his passing.

ALSO READ: Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin put on display, travelling across Canada

“Colin was many things to many people: son, brother, uncle, friend, teacher, anti-bullying activist, writer, poet, actor, bartender and world-adventurer,” goudkova wrote in her petition. “To me, he was my soulmate. His infectious, vibrant energy inspired all those around him. He loved life and seized every moment.”

Mackay was a Grade 5 and 6 teacher at Lord Kelvin Elementary School. According to reports by the New Westminster Record, he was popular with students and his death rocked the school community.

To commemorate the anniversary of his death, friends and family of Mackay are planning to gather at the bench on Tuesday and hold a ceremony to “honour the man who had forever touched our lives.”

Julia Goudkova spent four days transforming a grey and weathered bench into a pop of colour in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood (Julia Goudkova/Facebook).

The board originally said that the bench would be replaced ahead of the long weekend, Goudkova said, but has since postponed the removal until after the memorial event.

While a step in the right direction, Goudkova wrote in an update on her petition, she’s still insistent her artwork should stay permanently.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

While she painted the bench, “almost everyone had stopped to express their appreciation for the art and inquire about [it],” she said. “Sharing my story about Colin had opened up the door for others to share their own stories of loss, love, hope and inspiration.”

The petition had received nearly 2,000 signatures by Friday morning, as well as many comments of support.

“Vancouver needs more art and importantly we need art with a history and soul behind it,” wrote Dylan Nihte.

“This is a beautiful tribute to a life lost. Not to mention it looks a lot nicer than an old, weathered grey bench, wrote Sunny Denison. “Let it stay! And paint more of them!”

