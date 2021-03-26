Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when evidence was destroyed in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999.

A news release today from Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency says the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will also look at whether members of the Halifax Regional Police committed criminal offences in relation to Assoun’s conviction.

Assoun spent nearly 17 years in prison for the murder of Brenda Way before a Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruling in March 2019 overturned his conviction.

Last September, the Nova Scotia justice minister asked the province’s Serious Incident Response Team to investigate whether there was criminal misconduct by the police in the period before the appeal.

Today’s release says SIRT director Felix Cacchione determined the investigation should be handled by the investigations office in B.C., “in the interest of transparency.”

The release says the probe will begin “in the near future” and members of the B.C. team will travel to Nova Scotia as necessary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vaccine distribution ramping up as 11% of Canadians get first shots: Ottawa
Next story
Research raises questions over delayed second vaccine doses for seniors

Just Posted

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD awards design contract for reworked Rec-reate project

Ice arenas not included to make grant funding more likely

Crews have started falling some trees in the Beaverlodge Forest Lands. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Falling work begins in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands

Diseased trees to be removed for safety reasons

The city endorsed the idea of removing the glass on the Spirit Square stage structure. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River endorses Spirit Square glass removal and other downtown safety measures

Downtown Safety Select Committee report contains a number of recommendations

The rezoning application based on a second proposal from WestUrban Developments for the property at the corner of Island Highway and 3rd Avenue, 15 townhomes rather than a four-storey apartment complex, has been denied by Campbell River city council. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Revamped proposal for 292 Island Highway quashed by neighbourhood opposition

After saying an apartment building wouldn’t fly, council also shuts down 15-unit townhouse complex

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

The winning numbers from Thursday’s (March 24) Lotto 6/49 draw. (Sooke News Mirror)
Vancouver Island lotto winner has not claimed $1 million prize

Draw took place on Wednesday, lucky ticket purchased in Sooke

The Tofino Bus is hoping to resume service by the first week of April. (Tofino Bus Photo)
Vancouver Island bus service to resume soon

Tofino Bus could be operational by April after government cash injection

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Most Read