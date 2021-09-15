B.C. Vaccine Card required for some activities at Strathcona Gardens

As per the Provincial Health Officer’s order, the Strathcona Gardens recreation centre will be requiring proof of vaccination, depending on the activity.

Proof of vaccination will be required for adults aged 22 and over for arena sports, the weight room and fitness studio and at any organized events of more than 50 people. It will also be required for anyone over 12 years old at ticketed sporting events — like Junior B hockey games — and organized events of over 50 people.

However, some activities and areas do not require vaccination proof. These are swimming pools (unless an organized event with more than 50 people), public skating and youth programming in the arenas, children and youth recreation programs and day camps, and for adults supervising youth in arenas, pools or other recreation programs.

“The staff at Strathcona Gardens continues to monitor the information and guidelines provided by the Provincial Health Officer and other authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public” said Strathcona Gardens Senior Manager Koreen Gurak. “We sincerely appreciate the patience, support and encouragement we have received from the community as we navigate the new public health order.”

Security will be on site requiring proof of vaccination.

As of Sept. 13, proof is only required for at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. By October 24, that will be increased to be two doses. Adults aged 22 and older are required to present government-issued photo identification along with their proof of vaccination. Until Sept. 26, a paper copy of an immunization record will be accepted, but by Sept. 27 the B.C. Vaccine Card will be required.

“Residents are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to limit wait times,” says a release from the SRD.

The public health order will be in place until January 31, 2022, and could be extended.

RELATED: Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex, Community Centre suspend adult group physical activities

Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19Local NewsStrathcona Regional Districtvaccines