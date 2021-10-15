Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. vaccination order extending to hospitals, community care

Dentists, doctors, nurses, mental health, ministry contractors

COVID-19 vaccination orders for B.C. long-term care and assisted living homes are being extended to the rest of the health care system, requiring medical staff and contractors to have a first dose by Oct. 26.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest order covers acute-care hospitals and community providers such as private practice doctors, nurses, dentists, personal care and other outside services contracted with the health ministry, including mental health and drug and alcohol services. Medical and other professional colleges are being consulted to make the requirements similar to those in place for senior care.

“The order will require staff to report their vaccination status to their employer,” Henry said Oct. 14. “And students are included as well. And staff must have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 26, follow prescribed preventive measures that we’ve talked about, and get the second dose within 28 to 35 days.”

RELATED: Northern B.C. pandemic brings back private home rules

RELATED: U.S. to reopen land borders to vaccinated visitors Nov. 8

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
SRD and unionized workers at impasse over Strathcona Gardens wages
Next story
B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

Just Posted

Unionized workers at the Strathcona Gardens will be continuing negotiations for increased wages. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD and unionized workers at impasse over Strathcona Gardens wages

Water levels of the Campbell River may change rapidly. Photo by Sean Feagan.
BC Hydro warns Campbell River water levels may change rapidly

Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Vancouver Island Hospital Foundation at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Groups call for Indigenous involvement in investigation of police shooting of Campbell River man