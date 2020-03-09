Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 at the B.C. legislature. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. up to 32 coronavirus cases, one care home resident has died

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C.’s first fatality from the COVID-19 coronavirus was a patient at a North Vancouver care home, as the provincial total number of cases has risen to 32.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that one of the residents of Lynn Valley Care Centre has died, as the number of infected people grows after a staff member tested positive for the new strain that has spread around the world. A second health care worker has also tested positive.

Another two positive tests from people returning from overseas travel have also been recorded. One returned from Iran, where the outbreak has been traced to half of the B.C. cases so far. The other returned from Italy, the first such transmission in B.C., and both are in isolation at home in the Vancouver Coastal health region.

Cases confirmed by testing at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control have begun coming in larger groups in the past week, as international officials monitor a possible pandemic where travel and other restrictions no longer contain it.

Henry announced Saturday that six new B.C. cases included two residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, identified after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A woman in her 50s, the staff member has no recent travel history.

Also Saturday, Henry advised people not to travel on cruise ships, as U.S. officials dealt with an outbreak on the Grand Princess off San Francisco. The ship has 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 on board, among 3,500 people from 54 countries. Global Affairs Canada is preparing to screen and isolate the 237 Canadians on board for at least the 14-day incubation period of the virus.

RELATED: Canadians coming off cruise ship docking at Oakland, CA

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

