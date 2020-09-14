FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

The province is bringing in a new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients per year, Premier John Horgan announced Monday (Sept. 14).

Horgan said the program was a priority for the province because although six British Columbians die each day from lung cancer, 70 per cent of patients are diagnosed in advanced stages.

low dose CT scan that takes minutes and is not painful

BC Cancer Care Announcement Sept 14, 2020

Premier John Horgan; Adrian Dix, Minister of Health; Dr. Kim Chi, vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer; and a patient, make an announcement about cancer care in B.C.

Posted by Government of British Columbia on Monday, September 14, 2020

More to come.

