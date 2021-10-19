Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. British Columbia's COVID-19 vaccine card system went into effect Monday. Anyone who wants access to a range of non-essential indoor services must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine, with a second shot required by Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

Patrons will no longer always need to be seated at restaurants, although masks must be worn

The province will remove capacity limits at venues requiring vaccine cards starting on Oct. 25, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday (Oct. 19).

Henry said that capacity limits will be raised for indoor ticketed events such as sports, concerts, dance and symphony events, as well as for indoor organized events such weddings, funeral receptions and organized parties.

All of those locations will require attendees to be fully vaccinated as of Oct. 24.

Restaurant patrons and attendees at venues such as restaurants will also now be able to get up and move around, but large groups of people dancing at events such as weddings remain a no-go.

Henry said that pubs and restaurants have said it’s challenging for them to police patrons from moving around, especially with staff already busy enforcing other COVID rules such as masks and vaccine cards.

“We follow the data, we’re hoping to make it a little easier (on restaurants),” she said.

The loosening of rules do not apply to areas that have local or regional COVID-19 restrictions, such as the eastern Fraser Valley, Interior Health and Northern Health.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Coronavirus

Stats Canada reports significant pandemic-related jumps in depression and anxiety
COVID-19 cases in B.C. kids under 12 have peaked, in decline

