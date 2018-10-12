Change.org

B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

A Kelowna teen who started a petition to end food waste in Canada has almost reached his goal.

As of Friday morning the petition created by Justin Kulik, which aims to get rid of food waste in Canada, has gathered 142,000 signatures on Change.org.

“Every year, $31 billion of food ends up in a landfill in Canada alone. This isn’t just stale bread and mouldy produce. This is good to eat food of all sorts. Produce, dairy, grain, protein, and everything outside of those,” Kulik wrote in the petition.

“Yet, nearly one million Canadians rely on food banks each month, and about four million Canadians are food insecure, of which 1.5 million are children.

“In 2015, the French government passed a law forbidding supermarkets from wasting and deliberately destroying food that can still be eaten. Instead, supermarkets have since been required to donate all unsold food products to charity such as food banks.

“A similar anti-food waste law can and should be implemented in Canada, nationwide. As it is, Quebec is now requiring that all supermarkets give unused food to food banks. Doing the same on a federal scale is not inconceivable. It is doable, and it is already being done in communities worldwide.”

The petition will be presented to the Minister of Agriculture on World Food Day Oct. 16. Kulik’s goal is to reach 150,000 signatures.

