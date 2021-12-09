Kaydence Bourque was struck in a Saanich crosswalk on Monday (Dec. 6) and was pronounced dead the following day. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Bourque/Facebook)

B.C. teen dies after being struck in crosswalk less than 30 metres from his home

Kaydence Bourque, a student at Saanich’s Reynolds Secondary, had just gotten off the school bus

Kaydence Bourque, a 16-year-old student at Reynolds Secondary in Greater Victoria, had just gotten off the bus Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk.

He was less than 100 feet from his home near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Merriman Drive when he was struck, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Crystal Bourque.

Bourque wrote that her son never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead Tuesday (Dec. 7) at 4:20 p.m. “His body is being kept alive until Thursday at 5:30 a.m., when his organs will be used to save up to eight people.”

In a separate post, Bourque said Kaydence was a straight-A student and that he played the saxophone in the school band.

“I can’t believe this is the last time I will ever be able to hold his hand or kiss his head. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. He was so incredibly kind and loving,” she wrote.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Heather Del Villano has been started to support the family.

“This campaign is intended to support the Bourque family while they take time to grieve this terrible loss. It is hoped any funds raised will allow some time off work for Kaydence’s parents, Crystal and Doug, and help with other expenses encountered at this awful time,” Del Villano wrote on the fundraiser page.

As of Wednesday afternoon the fundraiser had garnered over $2,500 – half of its $5,000 goal – within a couple of hours of its creation. To donate visit gofundme.com and search Support for the Bourque Family.

