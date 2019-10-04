B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

An Enderby youth is facing charges after he made alleged threats to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, located in Montreal, Quebec.

The North Okanagan RCMP is currently conducting an investigation, after being notified by Montreal authorities that alleged bomb threats had been made against the airport. Over a month long period, several false bomb threats were allegedly made to the international airport via the internet. Investigators were lead to an Enderby residence where a 16-year-old youth was arrested and warrant executed, on his family’s home.

“During the search warrant, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home that will be further examined by police,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Threats of this nature are taken very seriously by authorities and the consequences for this youth could be life altering.”

The 16-year-old male from Enderby is facing possible charges in relation to conveying false messages and harassing communications. He was subsequently released from custody to appear at a later court date.

