Joshua Ogden and his family pose for a photograph outside their new place at Walters Island. (Submitted photo).

B.C. teacher who went through a buyer’s nightmare in Kyuquot finds home after the Mirror reported it

Joshua Ogden is urging Vancouver Island MLAs and MPs to look into housing situations in remote areas

Joshua Ogden, the teacher who raised the issue of a housing and rental shortage in Kyuquot was able to buy a property on Walters Island after the Mirror reported the issue.

In July, Ogden and fellow community members had spoken about not being able to get mortgages for properties that are in non-service areas or far from fire safety services.

READ MORE: Coastal B.C. community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In August, Ogden and his family were able to buy a home, through “generous financing” provided by people they know and by Thanksgiving they moved into their new home.

“There had been nothing on the real estate market in Kyuquot for years. In the weeks following the publication of the story, two properties became available, and we were able to negotiate a purchase with one of the sellers,” said Ogden.

A teacher with school district 84, Ogden had said earlier that the housing problem was indirectly affecting education in Kyuquot.

“The job security for teachers here continues to be good but housing is such a problem, which is contributing to the severe teacher turnover our village is in the midst of this year,” he said.

Living in this remote town on the west coast of Vancouver Island can be an isolating experience as the town is busy only during summer when people come to enjoy their holiday homes or the fishing resorts. The teacherages are located in reserve land in Houpsitas and families that want to enjoy the scenic views of Kyuquot find it difficult to get a rental property there.

“We feel more settled in Kyuquot now that we have our own home here. We never had plans to leave but now we know we can live here for years,” said Ogden.

The “housing situation” in Kyuquot still needs to improve, Ogden said, and the availability of mortgages in Kyuquot still remains an “impossibility” for many local buyers.

“Unfortunately, besides our own purchase, the housing situation in Kyuquot remains much as it was. As far as I know, the other property that was for sale was taken off the market; and there remains no prospect for properties to rent or purchase on Walters Island.”

He has urged the new North Island MLA, Michele Babchuk, and others to consider including communities like Kyuquot within the scope of the Speculation and Vacancy Tax.

“That would encourage owners of vacant properties to make their homes available.”

Ogden is also requesting North Island- Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and the other MPs in the province to consider a federal program that would allow those looking to purchase a principal residence in communities like Kyuquot to access an insured mortgage.

“Our family is blessed, and we’re not taking it for granted. For those wishing to purchase a home in Kyuquot, the unavailability of financing continues to be a major barrier.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sayward RCMP alerts residents after highly toxic opioid carfentanil found in community
Next story
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

Just Posted

In a statement, BC RCMP’s media relations officer Cpl.Chris Manseau said that even an amount as small as grain of sand could be fatal. (File photo)
Sayward RCMP alerts residents after highly toxic opioid carfentanil found in community

The opioid’s toxicity levels is 100 times more than that of fentanyl

Kuterra’s smolts will come from Cermaq hatcheries. (Whole Oceans image)
Cermaq to supply salmon smolts to land-based farm Kuterra

Emergent Holdings, which operates Kuterra, and Cermaq signed a four-year agreement

Joshua Ogden and his family pose for a photograph outside their new place at Walters Island. (Submitted photo).
B.C. teacher who went through a buyer’s nightmare in Kyuquot finds home after the Mirror reported it

Joshua Ogden is urging Vancouver Island MLAs and MPs to look into housing situations in remote areas

Candice Woloshyn prepares her flower beds for the next season at her ‘Dirty Girl Flowers’ farm in Merville. Despite the pandemic, Woloshyn was able to sustain her homegrown business as community members opted for regular deliveries of fresh cut flowers. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Vancouver Island flower farmers were blooming as the pandemic wilted everything else

Floriculturists saw increased subscriptions as fresh flowers became a ‘sight for sore eyes’ during isolation

Dispatcher at Campbell River fire dispatch centre during wind storms on Dec. 20, 2018. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
North Island 9-1-1 celebrates 25 years of serving the community

From mountainous areas to forested landscapes and pristine oceanside communities, North Island… Continue reading

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

A video message from Mrime Minister Justin Trudeau was streamed to attendees at the State of the Island Economic Summit on Tuesday morning. (Vancouver Island Economic Alliance image)
Prime minister greets Vancouver Island economic summit attendees

Vancouver Island Economic Alliance conference being held virtually this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Most Read