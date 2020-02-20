(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A B.C. teacher has been banned from teaching for 15 years after inappropriately touching students and having sex with a former student.

The decision was made in a ruling from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation released Tuesday, and was based on inappropriate behaviour over several years.

The teacher, whose identity and school district were not disclosed, touching students’ hands, shoulders, elbows, backs, knees and legs inappropriately in 2016 and 2017.

In Aug. 2017, the teacher gave alcohol to a former student who had graduated that June and “engaged in sexual activity with the student.” The teacher had taught that student in Grade 12, just months before the sexual activity.

In the decision, the commissioner said the teacher had initially lied about the encounter with his former student.

The school district fired the teacher for cause on Jan. 31, 2019, and reported him to the commissioner. On March 3, 2019, the teacher agreed in writing to not teach in any role covered by the Teachers Act.

The teacher admitted to his misconduct in 2020 and agreed not to apply for a teaching certificate for 15 years.

In making the decision to bring in a 15-year ban, the commissioner cited the teacher’s inappropriate physical contact with students on a number of different occasions, the boundaries he violated with students and that the teacher was not honest when first questioned about the sexual activity with his former student by the school district.

ALSO READ: B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

ALSO READ: B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage
Next story
One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

Just Posted

Search for missing Cortes Island man approaches two-week mark

RCMP remind Cortes Islanders to check properties and outbuilding for signs of unusual activity

SD72 raises alarm on fraudulent fundraiser in Campbell River

Someone has been using a Carihi trip to Guatemala to solicit money in the community, the school district says

Campbell River filmmaker brings his new film to local festival

Damien Gillis’ Shadow Trap screens at Tidemark Tuesday, Feb. 25 as part of CRFF

PHOTOS: Supporters march in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en in Campbell River

Sunday’s event kept to sidewalks along the foreshore

Merville wildlife rescue centre sees 9 poisoned birds since January

MARS trying to fundraise for ‘rigorous and expensive’ lead poisoning treatment

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

Most Read