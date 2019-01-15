The B.C. Anesthesiologists’ Society represents 400 specialist doctors who work at every major hospital in B.C. (File)

B.C. surgery wait list has ballooned, group says

B.C. Anesthesiologists’ Society says surgical waits have risen by three times the rate of population

Anesthesiologists in B.C. say the waiting list for medically necessary surgeries has grown to more than 85,000 patients.

The B.C. Anesthesiologists’ Society says since 2002, surgical waiting lists have increased by about three times the growth rate of the provincial population.

READ MORE: B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

The society says its research up to the end of the 2018 fiscal year shows about one-third of those who require surgery have been delayed longer than the benchmark limit.

CEO Dr. Roland Orfaly says the purpose of a discussion paper released Tuesday is to signal that anesthesiologists want to work with the government and other health-care providers to find solutions.

The society represents 400 specialist doctors who work at every major hospital in the province and care for about 300,000 surgical patients every year.

The Health Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The Canadian Press

