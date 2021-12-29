B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

All K-12 students will be in class as of Jan. 10

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Schools across B.C. will re-open for in-person learning in January, but some students won’t return to class until Jan. 10.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Dec. 29) that the children of essential workers will return to school next week on Jan. 3 or 4. All other K-12 children will go back to school one week later on Jan. 10.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said that schools will be open for children of health-care workers, along with those who need extra care. She said that the extra time will allow schools to assess the impact of the Omicron variant and put in proactive new safety measures.

Eligible parents who need their children to be in school as of next week should contact their schools, the minister added.

Whiteside said that schools will be reenforcing the importance of daily health checks, holding assemblies and staff-only events virtually when possible, limiting visitors and pausing extra-curricular sports tournaments. The goal, she added, is to keep classes in-person until the end of the school year.

Whiteside said the province has been working with education partners to increase ventilation and filtration in schools. Many groups have called for increase safety measures, such as ramped up vaccinations for younger students, booster shots for teachers and staff, better masks and rapid testing.

