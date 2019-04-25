VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Tinney Davidson knew something was happening Thursday afternoon but wasn’t expecting to see 400 students on her front lawn.

Since 2007, every morning Davidson waves to kids on their way to school, but in a month, she is moving. So, to show their appreciation, students from Highland Secondary in Comox marched to her home after school carrying signs and homemade hearts to decorate her lawn. They each blew her a kiss and gave her a wave goodbye.

Davidson was all smiles as the students crowded around her and said it was beautiful.

This isn’t the first time the students have surprised her. For Valentine’s Day, the kids have made her cards and hearts. They also once invited her to the school and surprised her with an assembly.

Highland art teacher Charlotte Hood-Tanner befriended Davidson after hearing about her from students. She organized the surprise after discovering Davidson would be moving and said the school did an announcement before the end of the day inviting all students to join.

Hood-Tanner adds many students call Davidson their grandma and have been waving at her for years.


