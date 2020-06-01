A large “Open” sign is seen on a window as people sit inside a restaurant in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

One more person has died since Saturday as B.C. recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 over two days, Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday (June 1).

The province saw nine new cases between Saturday and Sunday, and 15 between Sunday and Monday. The person who died was a long-term care resident in Fraser Health. This brings the total death toll to 165, while the total number of test positives now sits at 2,597. Of those cases, 224 remain active, bringing the number of people who have recovered to 2,207. There are 32 patients in hospital and five people in ICU.

“There is is still transmission of COVID-19,” Henry said. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

Henry joined other provincial officials in pledging to uphold diversity and to speak out against racism. Henry’s update came the day after thousands of protesters gathered in Vancouver to rally against racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on the black man’s neck on video.

“Physical distancing saves lives,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said of both B.C.’s Phase Two reopening and of the anti-racism rallies.

Gatherings of 50 or more are banned for a reason, Dix noted, and the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a protest still exists.

Henry said she was hoping to not see an increase in cases as a result of the protest, but said it was a possibility.

“You may have put yourself at risk, so you need to monitor yourself carefully over the coming days to two weeks,” Henry urged protesters.

“I’m hoping we won’t see an increase in cases this week.”

As of June 1, the province has begun to allow camping in some provincial parks, with physical distancing still in place. Non-essential travel within B.C. is still discouraged, while crossing the border into the U.S. is still banned.

Henry said the reopening has gone “slowly and thoughtfully,” noting that she herself has gone out to eat at an outdoor restaurant patio.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor urges signs instead of shouting to stop COVID-19 spread at protests

PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to protest racism

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Box containing hundreds of family photos found in Vancouver Island city returned to rightful owner

Just Posted

Campbell River Board of Education approves $72-million budget

Trustees pleased budget aligns with board’s new strategic plan

NIC leads province in transition to online biology labs

North Island College (NIC) biology faculty are among the first in the… Continue reading

Like father, like son: second generation hockey player joins Campbell River Storm

Wyatt Murray’s father, Ben Murray, played for the team in late 90s

BC Transit rate change, embarking rules shift into action June 1

Campbell River transit system getting a new day pass

Bride thankful ailing stepdad was able to walk her down the aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Bylaw officer visit with threats of a fine mean parade trucks taken off the road

Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

VIRL will offer the service on a branch-by-branch basis

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School pioneers thermal imaging in school reopening

Private school is first in B.C. to use new tech post-COVID-19

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Most Read