B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

B.C.’s top doctor says she has been receiving plenty of questions from spooky-season enthusiasts who are eager to know the dos and do-nots of trick-or-treating during the upcoming Halloween.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference Monday (Sept. 28) that a guide to safely celebrate Oct. 31 is in the works.

She said people should expect to be in small groups and have pre-packaged candies ready for children, so they can trick-or-treat one at a time.

“One of the nice things, of course, with Halloween is that mask-wearing is often part of it,” said Henry, adding that masks are encouraged.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, there will also be guidelines for those who wish to host a party. Henry encouraged people to stay outside and in small groups. In recent weeks, health officials have been urging British Columbians to “stick to six” people in their pandemic bubbles.

“Things that we’re looking at are we cannot have those big parties where lots of people are getting together,” said Henry. “Whether it’s young people partying in costumes or it’s trick-or-treating.”

B.C. has reported 267 new cases within the last three days, bringing a total of 8,908 cases in the province to date. There are 1,302 active cases, 69 individuals are hospitalized, 22 of whom are in ICU. There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 233 deaths in B.C.

